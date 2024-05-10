Instagram

“Love is Blind” couple Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski and Zack Goytowski are now parents!

The couple welcomed their first child on April 26, but didn’t announce the news until now.

In a statement to People magazine, they said, “We are so in love with our precious, beautiful baby girl. We are forever changed and are so blessed to spend the rest of our lives loving her. She is our moon, our stars, the center of our universe."

The pair named their daughter Galileo Terri Rayne.

Bliss and Zack announced that they were expecting in November.

At the time, Bliss told People magazine, “It’s a little bit nerve-racking, but I think it’s also such a beautiful thing. Babies are miracles and blessings, and I think we’ve been so open to sharing our journey and our relationship with the world, and this is our next big beautiful thing. I’m really happy and I hope that it brings joy to other people. It’s definitely brought us a ton of joy.”

As for her hopes for their little one, she shared, “I think for me, I'm excited to see them learn and explore the world. And hopefully, if we do things right, to see what they can contribute and how they can make the world a better place. I think that's one of the most powerful things we can do as human beings and I really hope that for our child. And I just can't wait to kiss its cheeks and its little toes and just give it love. And I'm excited to see it experience love and life and all of that."

Zack shared his two cents, saying, “I think what I really hope most for our child is just that they live a happy life and they bring happiness and joy into the world. And like Bliss said, we can raise them to be someone who makes the world a better place."

“No matter what we do as parents, we're never going to do everything right," he pointed out. "I'm going to make tons of mistakes... but I think the only thing that really matters is that I make our child know that I love them and that I believe that they can do whatever they set their mind to."

The couple starred on Season 4 of “Love Is Blind,” and they are the first married couple from the show to have a baby together.