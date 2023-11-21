Instagram

Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytwoski and Zack Goytwoski have a bun in the oven!

The couple starred on Season 4 of “Love Is Blind,” and they are the first married couple from the show to have a baby together.

Bliss, who is due in the spring, opened up to People magazine, saying, “It’s a little bit nerve-racking, but I think it’s also such a beautiful thing. Babies are miracles and blessings, and I think we’ve been so open to sharing our journey and our relationship with the world, and this is our next big beautiful thing. I’m really happy and I hope that it brings joy to other people. It’s definitely brought us a ton of joy.”

She found out she was pregnant a few months ago, and told People that she tried telling Zack by surprising him with a cake that said: “I Love You Dad.”

He was a bit “confused” at first, and told the magazine, “I’m like, ‘What? Why is your mom calling me that?’” adding, “I was incredibly happy. We both really wanted this and so we just felt really blessed that we were able to have this happen.”

They will reveal the baby’s gender in the coming months, and Bliss shared, “I think we both eventually want a boy and a girl — that’d be wonderful to have both. But the top priority is just having a healthy baby and whatever gender it is, it will be very loved.”

Bliss and Zack know their child will have quite the story to tell about how their parents met.

“They definitely will have a very interesting story to share. I think it’s really beautiful that they’ll be able to see their beginnings,” Bliss said.

Bliss and Zack met on the show, but Zack left the pods engaged to Irina Solomonova. He later reconnected with Bliss, and they got married on the Season 4 finale.