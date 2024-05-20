Getty Images

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner is opening up on his life after calling it quits with Christine Baumgartner.

In a cover story for GQ’s Summer issue, Costner reveals that he was “broken” while going through the divorce.

Amid their split, Costner worked on two “Horizon: An American Saga” movies.

Though he says he was dealing with “so much… very serious stuff,” Costner found a “level of victory” with his professional life.

He elaborated, “I’m not going to lose myself. I’ve taken big bites out of life, life’s taken big ones out of me, right? I’m not going to lose myself because I’ve been bruised. I have been, but I’m not going to lose myself.”

Kevin and Christine were married for over 18 years until she filed for divorce a year ago.

“No matter how much my heart’s on the ground, no matter how broken I may be on a daily basis,” Costner emphasized. “I do have a level of responsibility [to those involved in these projects].”

Without detailing the divorce, he noted, “A lot… has happened.”

They finalized their divorce in February. While he has been linked to Jewel, she has been seen holding hands with Josh Connor.

“I’m right now looking at myself in the dark and going, ‘Are you going to f**king stand up and finish? Get up,'” Costner noted. “‘Get up, Kevin. Get the f**k up and deal with this and find the joy every day of seeing your kids play while you’re here — and then work your ass off to get this thing finished.'”

Costner stressed the importance of meeting “the immediate needs of [his] children.”

Kevin is the father of seven.

Five of Kevin’s kids — Annie, 40, Lily, 37, Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 13 — actually hit the red carpet with him at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, where the premiere “Horizon: An American Saga” received a 10-minute standing ovation.