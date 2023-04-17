On Sunday, the “Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion” Season 4 finale was supposed to drop, but the event suffered a major delay due to a Netflix crash.

In a statement, Netflix tweeted, “To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the ‘Love Is Blind Live Reunion’ did not turn out as we had planned.”

Netflix later announced that the reunion episode would “be available globally at 12 p.m. PT on April 17.”

Despite the issues, some were able to watch the reunion.

During the episode, the audience learned that Jackie and Josh are not married, despite some rumors. The couple, who did not attend the taping, did give an update to host Vanessa Lachey via Zoom. The two revealed that they are not rushing to get married.

Josh told Vanessa, “We're taking our time with everything. You know what I mean? Life comes at you fast and we don't want to rush anything. I think sometimes, you can rush love. We live together now. We got a dog. We got a fish. I'm a girl dad!"

Jackie also wanted to clear some things about their relationship, saying, “Okay, so I broke up with Marshall before I saw Josh at the coffee shop. It looks like I'm a cheater and I am not a cheater.”

Netflix

As for Zack and Bliss, they are still together after saying I do.

While things are still going well for Zack and Bliss, he also came face-to-face with his ex, Irina, who he initially proposed to in the pods.

Without mincing words, Zach told Irina, “You did a lot of things, um, that hurt a lot of people, including me, and I mean, you only see 10 percent of it on the camera. There was so much stuff that happened that was just unbelievable.”

“If we're real, you went on this show to get famous. But look, I forgive you. I genuinely, 100 percent forgive you, Irina,” he went on. “I really don't hold anything against you. There's so many people that want to attack the people, the cast on this show. And you have no idea, like, everybody who made a mistake on this show, it has been punishment enough for the entire world to see them at their worst."

Irina apologized for her past actions and cited her mental health as a reason for her erratic behavior.

Netflix

Kwame and Chelsea are also doing well after their wedding. While his mom didn’t approve of their relationship, opting to skip their wedding, she has finally met Chelsea and welcomed her with “open arms.”

Exes Micah and Paul also reunited on the reunion. On the show, Paul chose not to marry Micah, saying that she didn’t possess the “nurturing aspect” he wanted in a partner.

During the reunion, he revisited his decision to say no. He commented, “Doing things like making decisions based on other people. I really do think that you should own your truth and that serves both people in a relationship. So I don't think that I would have, but also I don't know what that feels like. You know, to have your partner choosing you, saying yes, affirming you. I don't know what that feels like, so I don't know. I can't say with a hundred percent certainty that it wouldn't have changed my answer."

Paul also expressed regret for his comment about Micah lacking nurturing quality. He said, “I think I phrased that really unfairly towards her. I don't think that it was a reflection of what she was capable of or anything like that. I think that the better way to phrase that would've been, I can't see us as parents because I couldn't envision myself as she pointed out — couldn't envision myself as a father just as much as I couldn't see in her."

While they tried to continue their relationship after the show, the two are no longer dating. He revealed, “It ended pretty quickly after.”

Netflix