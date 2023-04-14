Netflix

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke to “Love Is Blind” Season 4 couple Micah Lussier and Paul Peden after their shocking breakup at the altar.

Micah opened up on why she wanted Paul to make his decision first, and Paul revealed when he knew he was going to say no.

She commented, “Going up to the altar, it was really hard… I knew if I put him in the position to answer first… he would answer from his heart and what was best for him.”

Micah wanted to take some pressure off Paul. She explained, “I knew something was off and I felt that if I was going to say yes, I wasn’t so scared about him saying no. I was more afraid of him saying yes because he felt like he had to or he was put in a corner or he didn’t want to embarrass me in front of our family.”

While she was “pissed” and “so sad” about what went down, she felt it would only hurt her more down the line if he said yes and “didn’t feel it in his heart.”

As for Paul, he said he didn’t know he would say no until the moment words came out of his mouth.

While their relationship “felt organic,” Paul admitted that they didn’t have a “clear vision” of a future together. He said, “I think in order to get married, you have to have that vision of the future together.”

Though they didn’t end up together, both Micah and Paul believe that love is blind. She added, “I found a great love, whether it turned out to be something romantic and forever, it was certainly a love.”