Getty Images

Travis Kelce is staying busy in the off season!

“Extra” can confirm that Kelce will host the new game show “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” on Prime Video.

“I grew up loving game shows, and I’m excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?'" Travis shared in a statement. "The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone’s favorite celebrities to the screen will definitely be entertaining. I’m just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up."

The show will be a fun twist on the popular “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?” as adult contestants turn to celebrities for help with 11 elementary school-level questions.

The stars are there to help. In some cases, contestants can even "cheat" off of them.

The game ends with a $100,000 question at the 6th-grade level, and the contestant can consult with one celeb before giving their final answer.

Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals unscripted and targeted programming, Amazon MGM Studios, said of Kelce in a statement, “Travis has proven to be an incredible talent on and off the field, and we appreciate the trust he has placed in us with his first foray into television. His natural, comedic dynamic with our panelists and guests, coupled with some exciting new twists, will keep our global customers coming back week after week.”

Barry Poznick, general manager of MGM Alternative and co-creator of the series, added, "We wanted to come up with a new, loud twist on the format. Replacing the kids with celebrities gives us more laughs and surprises, like a roast, as contestants cheat off their famous classmates."