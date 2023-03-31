Netflix

Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown’s journey appears to be smooth sailing on “Love Is Blind” Season 4, but it’s not what it seems!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Tiffany and Brett about the challenges they faced after returning to their regular lives.

Brett shared, “I’d say the biggest challenge I think that I struggled with was like, ‘Ok, like, yes, we’re engaged. I’m seeing you now. But like, how do I really show up for you? Like, do I, like, treat you, like touch you, hold you the way that I would somebody that I’ve been with for a year or I’ve literally seen you once and now, like, I didn’t really feel comfortable, kind of, with certain levels of affection just because even though we’re engaged, you still haven’t been in the same space as this person.’ Maybe that didn’t show up on camera, but definitely in, in my mind, I was just kind of getting comfortable with how to show up.”

As for Tiffany, she said, “I think for me, the biggest challenge was seeing how our lives were gonna work. We lived in two different cities, two different, like, working schedules. So that moment when we got back from Mexico was so important to me because that’s when I was gonna be able to decide like, ‘Okay, can we make it to the altar and say yes?’”

Micah Lussier also opened up about settling into day-to-day life with her fiancé Paul Peden. She stressed, “Getting to go back to our real life was just the best thing for Paul and I.”

She noted that “quiet moments” with Paul were “really good.”