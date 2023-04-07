Netflix

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay talks to Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds and Marshall Glaze about their “Love Is Blind” breakup and her decision to rekindle things with her ex from the pods, Josh Demas.

On the show, Jackie admitted that she didn’t feel “ready” at times for the possibility of marriage. She commented, “I wasn’t ready for Marshall, so that’s where the context needs to be clear. I’m ready and I was ready and I’m still always gonna be ready in every aspect, but I was not ready for Marshall.”

She emphasized, “I was always built for this experiment and I knew that I did what I needed to do and I came and I did what was required of me.”

When did Jackie realize that she wasn’t ready for Marshall? She answered, “So, coming back from Mexico, there was some off-screen things that were happening with me and Marshall. I was just real cool from that moment. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m not ready for this. I don’t want you no more,’ and that’s when Josh came and I was like, ‘I’m gonna go over here.’”

Rachel also spoke with Marshall, who reacted to Jackie’s comments that he needed to “boss up.”

Marshall said, “I’ve always been in tune with my feelings ever since I was a kid and I’ve been told that multiple times throughout my life, so it’s nothing new. It just looks different for each person who’s saying that and, quite frankly, the only person who knows that answer’s her.”