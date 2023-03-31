Netflix

Irina Solomonova and Zack Goytowski’s connection quickly fizzled out on “Love Is Blind” Season 4, but she did have some flirty moments with her BFF Micah Lussier’s fiancé Paul Peden!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay talked to both Irina and Micah about what went down after the pods when the couples all met up in Mexico.

Irina wanted to clear things up, telling Rachel, “I would never intentionally try to make a move on Paul.”

She explained, “I had some alcohol at the pool party, and I think I was being a little flirty with him… I think that meeting him right away, I did feel this natural energy and connection with him that I didn’t have with Zack. And that helped me realize what I want in my future husband that I didn’t have with Zack. I would never go and try to pursue something with Paul. I think I had one bad moment that was out of character.”

Irina told Micah “right away,” adding, “That conversation was very, very important to have. And I think we’re both mature to talk through it and work through it. But I just want to make that very clear that I would not go out with Paul and try to, like, sneak behind her back.”

Irina stressed the importance of being open with Micah.

Micah also weighed in on where their friendship stands now. She said, “I think that, you know, the way that our friendship kind of played out and everything that happened with Paul was really hurtful. But, you know, I think that if two people are able to, like, work through something, it will make the friendship stronger. So I guess we’ll see what happens with our friendship.”