Singer Harry Styles, 30, and “Bones and All” star Taylor Russell, 29, have reportedly called it quits after a year of dating.

Us Weekly has confirmed the split.

Another source told The Sun U.K., “They went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan [in April] and are taking some time apart.”

According to the insider, the relationship became “strained recently.”

The two first sparked dating rumors in June after being photographed together.

To fuel more dating rumors, Russell was also seen at Styles’ Love on Tour concert stop in Vienna.

He also showed his support at her at a performance of her play “The Effect” at the Royal National Theatre. They were photographed getting close at the after-party.

An insider shared with Page Six, “It looked like they were holding hands. Harry stayed by Taylor’s side the whole time. He introduced her to James and was whispering to her and laughing and smiling.”

In March, Taylor opened up about having a private life amid their relationship. She told Vanity Fair, “My concern and my focus is going to be on the work. My work is the most interesting thing to me, so that’s what I’ll say about that.