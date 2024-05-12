Travis Kelce Attends Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Paris

Travis Kelce has touched down in Paris to support girlfriend Taylor Swift!

Kelce was spotted on Sunday at the Paris La Défense Arena, taking in the show alongside Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

In a video posted on X, the trio dances along as Taylor sings “… Ready for It?”

The show marks Travis’ fifth international Eras tour show since the pair went public with their relationship. He also attended in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sydney, Australia, and two nights in Singapore.

This also marks Kelce’s first show since Swift dropped her new album “The Tortured Poets Department,” and switched up her set list. Fans have noticed some key moments in her new “TTPD” set where she pays homage to Travis.

During “So High School,” Taylor and her backup dancers sit on stairs staged as bleachers and started swag surfin', just like the Kansas City Chiefs when they score a touchdown. Swift joined in on the swag surfin' at one Kelce’s games in a gone-viral video — watch the moment here.

It was also apparent confirmation that the song is about Travis! The dance move happened as she sang, "It's true, swear, scout's honor / You know what you wanted and, boy, you got her."

Taylor's dancers acted like cheerleaders and even did several of Travis’ touchdown dances! The visuals during the song included football stadium lights on the screens, and there were flashing red and yellow lights at the end of the song, an apparent nod to the Chiefs.

Notably, Taylor mashed up “So High School” with “But Daddy I Love Him,” fueling fan speculation that the end of the latter song is about Travis, too.

She sings, "Now I'm dancing in my dress in the sun and / Even my daddy just loves him / I'm his lady, and oh my God / You should see your faces."