Kerry Washington Talks ‘Scandal’ Reunion at the SAG Awards

Getty Images

Kerry Washington is one of the honorees in Time’s Women of the Year 2022 issue!

Tuesday night, “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Kerry at a special event for the issue, just over a week after she reunited with her “Scandal” co-star Tony Goldwyn at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Of the reunion, Kerry gushed, “So great. I love my Tony. I love any chance I get to hang out with him and see him and be with him.”

Kerry and Tony starred on “Scandal” for seven seasons.

At the Time Women of the Year Gala at Spago in Beverly Hills, Washington showed her support for Ukraine with a pin on her dress. She commented, “I think what's happening there is devastating… We just want to call attention to where love is needed, where resources are needed, and Ukraine is on top of the list.”

Ukraine is currently fighting a war against Russia since being invaded in late February. It has been reported that more than 400 civilians have been killed in the country since Russia attacked via land, sea, and air two weeks ago.

Washington is using her star power as a platform for activism.

Washington’s role as Olivia Pope on her hit show “Scandal” made her realize her love for activism. She explained, “So often, people expect Oliva Pope to fix things… We each have the power to be the Olivia Pope in our lives, in our community, that we can each be the fixer to the things we care most about.”

In her feature for Time, Kerry stressed the importance of passing the microphone to marginalized people. She told Jenn, “I’ve been really lucky to have the platform that I have… There are a lot of people out there who voices need to be heard more than mine… Anything I can do to turn eyeballs to that work, to those people I am happy to do it.”

Along with being honored for activism, Washington is also gracing the cover of the issue. She said, “I'm so honored to be one of these twelve leaders featured in the article — these women are doing such incredible work, and I'm just happy they let me sneak into the party.”

Other big names to attend the star-studded party include Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Kacey Musgraves, Katie Couric, Elaine Welteroth, Kate Bosworth, will.i.am and Lilly Singh.

Kerry also reflected on being a girl mom and raising strong women, emphasizing, “Being a mother changes everything. Being a girl mom makes you think about women in a different way… We try to create the containers for their behavior that we do. I am not just raising girls, I am raising women… And so I want the world to be a world that can receive their power and their glory as much as they deserve.”

Kerry and husband Nnamdi Asomugha are parents to Isabelle, 7, and Caleb, 5.