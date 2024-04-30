Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have been romantically linked for nearly a year, but have they gone their separate ways?

A source told People magazine, “It’s over and just fizzled out.”

Just a month ago, they were seen leaving the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party together.

At the time, an insider claimed that the two were “hanging out pretty much all night once he got there.”

“There wasn't a ton of PDA like some of the other couples, but there was a lot of touching, and they were right near each other the entire time,” the source elaborated. “They were careful about not being too all over each other, but there was lots of chemistry, and they left together.”

Another insider described the relationship as “casual,” noting, “Neither of them are in any big hurry to jump into something serious.”

They were also seen at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl party in Las Vegas and “definitely seemed together.”