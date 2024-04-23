Kim Kardashian Says ‘Life Is Good’ After Taylor Swift Diss Track

Getty Images

On Monday night, Kim Kardashian sat down for her first TV interview since the release of Taylor Swift’s new double album “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Though Taylor is rumored to have two songs about Kardashian on the album, the reality star did not comment on the headlines!

Kardashian didn’t seem bothered by all the chatter. She told Jimmy Kimmel on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Life is good.”

While Kardashian didn’t address rumors about Swift, she did admit that many rumors about her are true... except for a rumor claiming that she has six toes!

Kardashian joked, “Are some of these not supposed to be true, but they really are, and you guys didn't know?”

Kim confirmed the rumor that she sleeps with her eyes slightly open, saying, “There’s footage because my sisters have taken videos and pictures.”

Kardashian also admitted that it was true that she likes to blow-dry her jewelry before wearing it. She explained, “I hate being freezing, and when you put on cold jewelry, or anything with a zipper, I just need it warm.”

Kim also confirmed that she has someone take off the sleeve from her coffee because she doesn’t like the feeling of cardboard. She noted, “Yes, that's true, and I hate the feeling. I just can't see it being done, or I can't hear it and I can't feel it. The cardboard getting moved off of the cup is like nails on a chalkboard to me."

Taylor didn’t come up, but Kardashian talked about another pop icon.

Kim recalled being Madonna’s dogwalker when she was a kid since they were neighbors. She shared, “Kourtney and I would walk her dog after school in exchange for her jewelry.”