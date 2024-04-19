Getty Images

Aside from slamming exes Joe Alwyn and Matt Healy on “The Tortured Poets Department,” Taylor Swift may also be coming after Kim Kardashian on her double album!

Many speculate that “thanK you aIMee” is about the reality star, since the capitalized letters spell out “KIM.”

In the song, Taylor sings about a school bully, who she pictured would have a “bronze spray-tanned statue” that had a “plaque underneath it that threatens to push me down the stairs at our school.”

In “thanK you aIMee,” Taylor sings, “All that time you were throwin’ punches / I was buildin’ somethin’/ And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed ‘f**k you, Aimee’ to the night sky / As the blood was gushin’/ But I can’t forget the way you made me heal.”

Taylor used the song to argue that it was never a “fair fight” between herself and the person in question.

Did Taylor mention Kim’s kids, too? She sings, “And one day, your kid comes home singin’ a song that only us two is gonna know is about you.” This seems to refer to last year’s viral video of Kim and North West singing “Shake It Off.”

Kim and Taylor have not been on good terms for years!

In 2016, Kim took to Snapchat to release a video of her ex-husband Kanye West and Taylor’s phone conversation about his controversial song “Famous.”

In the footage, Kanye seemingly made Taylor aware of her inclusion in his song, which featured the lyrics, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.”

Kanye claimed that Taylor had approved the lyric, which she denied.

After the release of the footage, Swift faced some backlash and hit back at Kardashian and West for “character assassination.”

She seemingly referenced the aftermath, singing, “And maybe you've reframed it / And in your mind, you never beat my spirit black and blue / I don't think you've changed much / And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues.”

Hours before Kim released the infamous conversation between Kanye and Taylor, she posted snake emojis on her Twitter.

She wrote, “Wait it’s legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!”