Kim K Loses 100k Followers After Taylor Swift Diss Track

Getty Images

Last week, Taylor Swift dropped her new double album “The Tortured Poets Department,” with many speculating that her song “thanK you aIMee” is about Kim Kardashian.

In the song, Swift sings about a school bully, who she pictured would have a “bronze spray-tanned statue” that had a “plaque underneath it that threatens to push me down the stairs at our school.”

In “thanK you aIMee,” Taylor sings, “All that time you were throwin’ punches / I was buildin’ somethin’/ And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed ‘f**k you, Aimee’ to the night sky / As the blood was gushin’/ But I can’t forget the way you made me heal.”

Taylor used the song to argue that it was never a “fair fight” between herself and the person in question.

Since the release of the album, Kim has lost 100,000 followers on social media, as well as facing the wrath of Swift’s diehard fans.

Despite losing followers, Kardashian still has a staggering 363 million Instagram followers, 72.5 followers on X, 9.7 million TikTok followers, and 35 million on Facebook.

Kim and Taylor have not been on good terms for years!

In 2016, Kim took to Snapchat to release a video of her ex-husband Kanye West and Taylor’s phone conversation about his controversial song “Famous.”

In the footage, Kanye seemingly made Taylor aware of her inclusion in his song, which featured the lyrics, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.”

Kanye claimed that Taylor had approved the lyric, which she denied.

After the release of the footage, Swift faced some backlash and hit back at Kardashian and West for “character assassination.”

She seemingly referenced the aftermath, singing, “And maybe you've reframed it / And in your mind, you never beat my spirit black and blue / I don't think you've changed much / And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues.”

Hours before Kim released the infamous conversation between Kanye and Taylor, she posted snake emojis on her Twitter.

She wrote, “Wait it’s legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!”