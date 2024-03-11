Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Make Romance Oscar-Party Official

Getty Images

It looks like Kim Kardashian’s romance with Odell Beckham Jr. is heating up.

The stars had tongues wagging after they were spotted leaving the Vanity Fair Oscar Party together on Sunday night. See the pics here!

The SKIMS founder stunned in a strapless white Balenciaga gown, while the Baltimore Ravens player looked dapper in a leather suit.

People first linked Kim, 43, and Odell, 31, back in September 2023, and were just spotted in February at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl party in Las Vegas.

A source told People at the time, "There wasn't any PDA, but they definitely seemed together.”

Kardashian has been married three times, including her most recent marriage to Kanye West. After their split, she dated Pete Davidson.