Kim Kardashian & Rumored BF Odell Beckham Jr. Spotted at Super Bowl LVIII Party

Kim Kardashian and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. were seen hanging out at a Super Bowl party in Las Vegas this weekend — and were spotted headed to her Wynn suite late Saturday night!

A People magazine source confirmed that Kim, 43, and Odell, 31, "definitely seemed together" when they attended Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party at the Cosmopolitan.

"There wasn't any PDA," the source said, noting they were in "a bigger group" that included Justin and Hailey Bieber, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner at the starry party.

The party hosted everyone from Lori Harvey to Emily Ratajkowski to Ashley Graham.

After the bash, a photographer captured images of the rumored couple arriving back at the Wynn, surrounded by security detail.

The two had previously been seen together when Kim appeared at Beckham Jr.'s '90s-themed birthday party at NYC's WSA late last year.