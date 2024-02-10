Getty Images

Super Bowl LVIII is set to bring out the stars — and in some cases, they're arriving in unexpected pairs!

TMZ reports Kim Kardashian and sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner flew into Vegas ahead of Sunday's game on a private jet Saturday, bringing none other than Justin Bieber in tow.

The ladies were bundled up for the trip, as was Justin, who nonetheless was recognizable under his white cap and under a large navy coat and black hoodie.

Still, it could be his Louis V dog carrier that helped positively ID him!

Check out the Backgrid photo here.

Could this mean Bieber will be one of halftime show performer Usher's special guests? They have a long history together, so the guess makes perfect sense.

Still, Justin could also be making the scene purely to enjoy his mentor's big show.