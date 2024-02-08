Usher Teases Surprise Guests for Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

Getty Images

Ahead of his Super Bowl LVIII Apple Music Halftime Show, Usher sat down for an interview with Nadeska Alexis to tease what to expect!

Usher hinted that there will some special guests, saying, “The people who are going to share it deserve just as much recognition for what they do in their careers.”

Usher has collaborated on hit songs with Justin Bieber, Ludacris, Lil Jon, Alicia Keys, will.i.am., Nicki Minaj and JAY-Z.

He pointed out that he is the first “independent artist” to play at the Super Bowl halftime show, calling the major moment a “testament of dedication.”

Las Vegas has been a special place for Usher, who has had 100 sold-out shows at a residency.

During the performance, Usher will be performing in roller skates in front of 60,000 people, something that no one else has done at a halftime show!

He noted, “The idea of being able to skate on skates that I created is something that I’m looking forward to doing.”

Usher admitted it’s “been a challenge to squeeze 30 years in to 13 minutes.”

Some of Usher’s hits include “OMG,” “Burn,” “My Boo,” “You Make Me Wanna,” “DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love,” “Somebody to Love,” and “Yeah!”

Usher will definitely be bringing R&B to the forefront on Sunday!