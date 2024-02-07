Getty Images

Kevin Hart is revved up for Season 2 of his show, “Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Kevin, who was joined by his good friends Joey Wells and Harry Ratchford (of the Plastic Cup Boyz).

Kevin’s other good friend, Usher is just four days away from hitting the stage for the Super Bowl Halftime show.

He shared, “That’s my brother. I’m not happier for anybody’s success more. Can’t wait to see what he does at the Super Bowl… That’s one of the reasons to tune in because of the show that we know he is going to put on.”

Who is Kevin rooting for between the Chiefs and the 49ers? He answered, “I don’t think the KC Chiefs have ever had an easier game. This is a very easy game for the Chiefs, unfortunate for the 49ers. To be a 49ers fans right now has got to suck. I think Kansas City has it in the can… My Eagles aren’t there, so it’s very hard for me to root against anybody. But if I had to, I’d go for the obvious choice, which is the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Joey quipped, “I’m a 49ers fan, and that was Kev trying to be a jerk.”

When asked if they had any bets on Travis Kelce proposing to Taylor Swift at the game, Kevin commented, “No, I don’t.”

Joey added, “No way he’s gonna propose ’cuz they’re gonna lose.”

There is no love lost between Kevin, Harry, and Joey with their own show, taking a deep drive into car culture in the new season on Roku.

Harry emphasized, “The DNA of the show is camaraderie, brotherhood, and fellowship.”

As for what fans can expect in the new season, Kevin dished, “Season 2 is an opportunity for more building. More growth… for an ambitious group of people that want to learn, know more and this is the space we feel we can do it and where we have.”

Speaking of cars, the guys also revealed their favorite cars. Kevin shared, “My first car, a Pontiac Trans Am… the nickname was Eye Out Diablo. It had one headlight. My brother brought it for me for like $1,900 and it was the best car I ever had. Didn’t run all the time, but it was mine.”