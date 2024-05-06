Rita Ora Says Going to Bathroom Will Be Difficult in Met Gala 2024 Look (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Monday, Rita Ora left little to the imagination at the 2024 Met Gala.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi and Adam Glassman spoke with Rita, who revealed that she was wearing “very old beads from the 1st and 2nd century BC.”

In honor of the theme this year, which is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by the exhibition “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” Ora wore a Tom Ford gown featuring a mesh bodysuit.

She added, “These [beads] actually have been handpicked all over sort of North Africa and Europe, and it just embodies this kind of timeless beauty from centuries and centuries.”

Tonight is the tenth time that Rita has attended the Met Gala. She emphasized, “What’s really unique is that playing with nature and time and understanding what beauty means to everyone is really, really cool to see. I’m excited to see how everyone’s interpreted it.”

Rita’s nails also matched her outfit. She quipped, “All the little details.”

When Mona pointed out that Rita could actually go up the stairs, Rita quipped, “Yes, but going to the toilet is another thing.”

Getty Images