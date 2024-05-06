Nicholas Galitzine on His ‘Chill’ Met Gala Debut (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“The Idea of You” star Nicholas Galitzine was handsome in a Fendi suit at the 2024 Met Gala.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi and Adam Glassman spoke with Nicholas, who said he was feeling “suave” at his Met debut.

Galitzine had “no preconceptions,” saying, “Just really going to take it as it comes. It’s nice, you know? You go to these things when you have friends and it just feels very much more chill.”

Will he take part in the iconic bathroom selfie at the Met Gala? He answered, “I won’t force anything. If it happens, I’ll gladly be.”

Nicholas’ “The Idea of You” co-star Anne Hathaway was thought to be coming to the Met Gala, even though she’s working on a new movie. He said, “She’s very hardworking, Annie. If she is here, then I’ll enjoy catching up with her.”

Nicholas felt “incredible” about the positive response to the movie, saying, “I try and stay off my phone, but all the feedback has been really, really positive and I’m just very grateful that people have really got behind my projects in the way that they have.”