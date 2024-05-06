Gigi Hadid’s Met Gala 2024 Arrival Required the Help of 5 Men!

Getty Images

Though Gigi Hadid didn’t walk the red carpet with Bradley Cooper, she was still turning heads!

In honor of the theme this year, which is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by the exhibition “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” Hadid opted for a Thom Browne gown.

The white off-the-shoulder gown consisted of 3D yellow roses and 2.8 million micro bugle beads.

Gigi completed her look with a red lip and bob, seemingly paying tribute to old Hollywood.

Hadid also enlisted five men to help with her red-carpet arrival!

According to Thom, the dress took over 13,500 hours of labor to make and a team of over 70 people.

Brown told Vogue, “It’s always a privilege to watch Gigi come to life. She is a true talent that shines at whatever she does. I wanted her look to embody the fragility and immense work that you see in Andrew [Bolton]’s exhibit, blooming on the carpet and into the Metropolitan Museum of Art.”

Hadid was thrilled with the dress, saying, “In my final fitting, I finally got to see the 3D pieces, and to just hold them. Just one rose on my outfit in itself is a work of art, and the amount of hours and people’s work that went into this dress is just incredible. It’s an honor for me to be able to present this for them, and I always walk the carpet with that in mind. I’m very proud of their work.”

As for how the dress came about, her stylist Mimi Cuttrell shared, “I work very visually, so Pinterest is the best tool when sourcing images to aid in curating the perfect look. We focused on statues and structured stone columns in a garden with vines and floral details for Gigi’s look, and I was so inspired through references of ancient Italian gardens. I love how the light reflects beautiful yellow tones against the stone which inspired the direction of yellow jewelry to accompany her look.”

Hadid has been the Met Gala eight times since 2015.