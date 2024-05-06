Colman Domingo Shows Off 3-in-1 Met Gala 2024 Look (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Colman Domingo wowed in a black-and-white tuxedo at the 2024 Met Gala, where he chatted with “Extra’s” Adam Glassman and Mona Kosar Abdi about his look.

His suit was designed by Willy Chavarria. He shared, “I feel sexy, I feel fun, I feel relaxed.”

When asked about how his ensemble fit into the theme of “The Garden of Time,” he said, “I feel like a count in some way, but I also have my dark flowers with me as well. Not that darkness is bad, but there’s also so much mystery in there. There is always light to be found if you keep really looking inside the darkness.”

Showing off hidden details, he opened his jacket, saying, “I kind of have three outfits in one. It has a whole different line — it’s sexier, it’s open, it’s romantic, it’s relaxed.”

Domingo said he wanted to look “effortless.”

Adam asked about his eyes, and Colman said, “I thought I would just brighten it up tonight. I think a little sparkle in the eye is good.”

As for what will happen inside, he confided, “I’m going to sit with Cardi B; she is my tablemate.”

Tonight marks the “Rustin” star’s first time at the Met Gala! “I’m excited about the whole thing, and I want to see the exhibit,” he said, referring to “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at the Met.

And he is ready for the after-parties!