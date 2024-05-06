Met Gala 2024: Zendaya Looks Runway Ready in Maison Margiela by John Galliano

Getty Images

The speculation is over: Zendaya has arrived at the 2024 Met Gala, and she is everything we were waiting for!

The “Challengers” and “Dune” star wore Maison Margiela by John Galliano, her stylist Law Roach confirmed to “Extra’s” Adam Glassman and Mona Kosar Abdi on the famous Met steps.

The one-shouldered gown featured a royal blue and sheer striped, trumped skirt and a bodice of blue and green. She completed the look with a mesh-and-feather fascinator and dramatic eye makeup.

Harper’s Bazaar reports the look was inspired by a 1999 Christian Dior gown.