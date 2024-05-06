Gabrielle Union Reveals Daughter’s Reaction to Met Gala 2024 Gown (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Monday, Gabrielle Union rocked a Michael Kors gown for the 2024 Met Gala.

“Extra” spoke with Gabrielle, who paid homage to water with her beaded ombre gown.

She said, “This is a collaboration between Michael Kors and Donatella Versace and our stylist and our glam squad… Everyone has a bit of a say into how tonight goes.”

Her daughter Kaavia was the only one to see Gabrielle’s look in advance! “She’s like, ‘Mommy, you look like a mermaid.’ She’s like our little water baby.”

Union was excited to see her friend Kim Kardashian. She commented, “She’s a neighbor... We were just DMing about the kids’ basketball, so it’s like nice to see your friends and neighbors.”

While admitting her dress is “a little heavy,” Gabrielle told us she was willing to “suffer” in the name of fashion.