Watch! Most-Talked-About Super Bowl Commercials 2024

Uber Eats

Check out the most talked-about Super Bowl LVIII commercials!

Some of the big Hollywood names doing commercials this year include Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Kris Jenner, Tina Fey, Chris Pratt and Jason Momoa.

In an Uber Eats commercial, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have a mini “Friends” reunion, but there’s one problem… she doesn’t remember working with him. David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Jelly Roll also appear in the commercial, which encourages people to use Uber Eats, which delivers almost anything!

Kris Jenner goes back to the 2000s and twists an Oreo while deciding if her family should star in a reality star.

In a Booking.com commercial, Tina Fey used some famous body doubles, like Jane Krakowski and Glenn Close, to test out travel experiences.

Jason Momoa, Zach Braff and Donald Faison performed a “Flashdance”-inspired song to promote T-Mobile home Internet.

BIC enlisted the help of Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart and Willie Nelson to promote the “most borrowed lighter.”

Christopher Walken joined forces with BMW to “express” himself in an electric BMW i5 car. Ashley Park and Usher also appeared in the commercial.

In a commercial for Oikos yogurt, Martin Lawrence and NFL legend Shannon Sharpe discuss what to do about their golf cart, which was driven into a pond.

Drew Barrymore, Patrick Stewart and Jeff Probst are trying to scale “a mountain of entertainment” in a Paramount+ commercial, which also featured Creed.

Eric Andre teamed up with Drumstick for the brand’s debut Super Bowl commercial.

TikToker Addison Rae coaches someone on their dance moves for a Nerds commercial.