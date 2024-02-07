Travis Kelce Reacts to ‘Crazy’ Taylor Swift Super Bowl Engagement Bets (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce fielded questions from “Extra’s” Jenny Taft at a presser ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

When asked if he was a superstitious guy, Travis commented, “At a Super Bowl, I don't think I'm superstitious. I think I like to live my life a certain way in hopes that I get, you know, good things to happen to me, but I'm not wearing the same underwear every single game or nothing like that.”

Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift has not given him a Super Bowl pep talk. He explained, “No… She's focused on entertaining the crowd… I know she's out in Japan, Tokyo… so she's just working on entertaining them, making sure she's ready for her performances and everything. The Super Bowl [she] will worry about if she can make it.”

While Travis is focused on a Super Bowl ring, there are bets that he will propose to Taylor if the Chiefs win. He commented, “These bets are crazy.”

As for Taylor possibly writing a song about him, Travis noted, “You’re gonna have to ask Taylor.”

With all his achievements in the NFL, what is his proudest accomplishment? “How happy I make my family on game days,” he gushed. “I wish there was a camera on my family in my suite every time I score or every time we won a big game. Seeing their excitement, seeing my brother against the Bills go absolutely nuts and showing his love for my success, those are the moments I’m most proud of.”