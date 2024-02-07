Celebrity News February 07, 2024
Travis Kelce Reacts to ‘Crazy’ Taylor Swift Super Bowl Engagement Bets (Exclusive)
On Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce fielded questions from “Extra’s” Jenny Taft at a presser ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.
When asked if he was a superstitious guy, Travis commented, “At a Super Bowl, I don't think I'm superstitious. I think I like to live my life a certain way in hopes that I get, you know, good things to happen to me, but I'm not wearing the same underwear every single game or nothing like that.”
Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift has not given him a Super Bowl pep talk. He explained, “No… She's focused on entertaining the crowd… I know she's out in Japan, Tokyo… so she's just working on entertaining them, making sure she's ready for her performances and everything. The Super Bowl [she] will worry about if she can make it.”
While Travis is focused on a Super Bowl ring, there are bets that he will propose to Taylor if the Chiefs win. He commented, “These bets are crazy.”
As for Taylor possibly writing a song about him, Travis noted, “You’re gonna have to ask Taylor.”
With all his achievements in the NFL, what is his proudest accomplishment? “How happy I make my family on game days,” he gushed. “I wish there was a camera on my family in my suite every time I score or every time we won a big game. Seeing their excitement, seeing my brother against the Bills go absolutely nuts and showing his love for my success, those are the moments I’m most proud of.”
Travis’ mom Donna will be making her cookies, as she did last year. He said, “Trust me, they’re coming… Mama never fails.”