Travis Kelce’s Subtle & Sweet Reaction to Taylor Swift’s Grammys Look

Getty Images

Travis Kelce was paying attention as girlfriend Taylor Swift hit the red carpet for the 2024 Grammys.

Swift wore a “Reputation”-coded, bridal-style strapless Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown with a sexy slit up the side, paired with black gloves and black heels.

Travis took notice when NPR posted a pic of Tay on the red carpet, and was sure to like the photo.

The subtle and sweet reaction prompted one fan to write in the comments, “Dad just liked mom's picture!!”

Sadly, Travis couldn’t be there to cheer her on as he was with his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, preparing for the Super Bowl.

It was a big night for Swift, who just made history as the first artist to win four Album of the Year awards!

Taylor received the honor for her album “Midnights,” surpassing Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon with the win. It was her fourteenth Grammy.

Taylor also picked up her thirteenth Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album. She did not mention Travis in either speech, but she did make a big announcement, revealing she has a new album on the way called “The Tortured Poets Department.”