Taylor Swift Makes History at the Grammys

Getty Images

Taylor Swift is breaking records at the Grammys.

She just made history as the first artist to win four Album of the Year awards!

Swift received the honor for her album “Midnights,” surpassing Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon with the win. It was her fourteenth Grammy.

During her acceptance speech, Taylor said, “I would love to tell you that this is the best moment of my life, but I feel this happy when I finish a song, or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love, or when I’m shot-listing a music video, or when I’m rehearsing with my dancers or my band or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show."

Swift said, "For me, the award is the work. All I want to do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much. It makes me so happy. It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people happy who voted for this award, too. All I wanna do is keep doing this. So, thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to do what I love so much. Mind blown. Thank you so much!”

She also brought Lana del Rey up onstage, saying, " I think so many female artists would not be where they are and would not have the inspiration they have if it weren't for the work that [Lana has] done. I think she's a legacy artist, a legend in her prime right now. I'm so lucky to know you and to be your friend."

Earlier in the night, Taylor picked up her thirteenth Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album. She used that speech to make a big announcement, revealing she has a new album on the way called “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Fans won’t have to wait long — the album will be out April 19!

The star also posted the cover art for the album and a message on Instagram, writing, “All’s fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍.”

Swift included what could be lyrics, too: "And so I enter into evidence my tarnished coat of arms my muses, acquired like bruises my talismans and charms. The tick, tick, tick of love bombs. My veins of pitch-black ink."

Adding, "All’s fair in love and poetry. Sincerely, the Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department"