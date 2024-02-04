What Feud? Taylor Swift Cheers Olivia Rodrigo at Grammys

Getty Images

On Sunday’s Grammys, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo ended rumors of a feud!

During Olivia’s performance of her hit song “Vampire,” Taylor was seen singing and dancing along.

Taylor and Olivia were up against each other in several categories, including Best Pop Solo Performance, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year.

When Taylor won her 13th Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for “Midnights,” Olivia was seen smiling and clapping.

Months ago, rumors swirled that Taylor was the subject of “Vampire.” At the time, Olivia told The Guardian, “How do I answer this? I mean, I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I've never done that before in my career and probably won't. I think it's better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing."

Though Olivia was open about her admiration for Taylor in the past, many fans speculated that they had a falling out over Olivia’s song “Déjà Vu,” in which Taylor got a retroactive songwriter credit.