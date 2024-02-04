Killer Mike Detained After Grammy Wins

Getty Images

On Sunday, rapper Killer Mike won three Grammys, but ended the night in handcuffs!

Variety reports Killer Mike was detained and escorted out by police after his pre-televised wins.

Without giving out his identity, the LAPD confirmed that someone was detained after a “physical altercation” at the star-studded show, which was held at Crypto.comArena.

Reporter Chris Gardner posted video of Killer Mike in handcuffs on X. He wrote, “Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in Crypto.com arena after winning 3 Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for ‘Scientists & Engineers,’ Best Rap album for Michael) ‘Free Mike’ someone shouts as he walks past.”

In another post, Chris wrote, “An official tells someone on his team that it’s possible he may be released later tonight from the arena. Unclear if he’s being booked here and what he’s charged with. Trying to find out.”