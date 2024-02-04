Getty Images

On Sunday, Céline Dion made a surprise appearance at the Grammys!

The Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner posted video of Dion waiting to get on an elevator at Crypto.com.

He wrote on X at 7:01 P.M. PST, “Breaking: Celine Dion is in the building!! Looking healthy, beautiful and amazing. Joined by superstar stylist Law Roach (who styled her and helped made her fashion icon). She is going up VIP elevator with garment bags full of gowns. #Grammys.”

It had been reported that an icon was presenting the final award of the night, so could it be Céline?

Ben Winston, an executive producer for the Grammys recently teased to CNN, “They are an absolute global icon. I think jaws will drop to the floor. People will be on their feet. The only condition they gave is that it was a surprise.”

Dion did hit the stage for the final award to a standing ovation from the star-studded crowd.

Céline told the crowd, "When I say I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart. Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world. It gives me great joy to present a Grammy Award that two legends, Diana Ross and Sting, presented to me 27 years ago.”

Dion eventually gave the award to Taylor Swift, who came onstage with Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff.

Dion has won five Grammys during her singing career.

Céline recently announced her Prime Video documentary to shed light on her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

Dion explained on Instagram, “This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me.”

She continued, “As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”

In December 2022, Dion broke the news that she would not be able to restart her European tour, due to her health.

"Recently, I've been diagnosed with a very rare neurological condition called stiff-person Syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people," she said. "While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know that this is what has been causing all of the spasms that I've been having."

"Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life," Dion continued, "sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."