Céline Dion’s Sister Reveals They ‘Can’t Find Any Medicine’ to Treat Stiff-Person Syndrome

Céline Dion’s sister Claudette Dion is giving fans an update on the singer’s health amid her battle with stiff-person syndrome.

The Grammy winner announced in December that she had been diagnosed with the rare and incurable neurological disease. Symptoms for of the condition include debilitating pain, muscle spasms, and chronic anxiety.

Due to her health, Céline, 55, was later forced to cancel all her upcoming shows on her tour.

SheMazing reports Claudette opened up to Le Journal de Montreal, saying, “We can't find any medicine that works, but having hope is important.”

She continued, “I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond [when performing], she always tries to be the best and top of her game.”

Claudette explained, “At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It's important to listen to it.”

For now, the music legend is “listening to the top researchers in the field” and “trusts” she will one day perform again.

Claudette said, “[Performing] is innate to her, she's disciplined in every area of her life.”

Their sister Linda has moved to Las Vegas and now lives with Céline and her boys, René-Charles, 22, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 11.

Claudette shared, “When I call [Céline] and she's busy, I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her and tells me that she's working hard.”

Back in December, Céline announced her diagnosis on Instagram.

She said at the time, "Recently, I've been diagnosed with a very rare neurological condition called Stiff Person Syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people. While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know that this is what has been causing all of the spasms that I've been having."

"Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life," Dion continued, "sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

Céline continued, “I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better, and my precious children who are supporting me and giving me hope. I'm working hard with my sports medicine therapists every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again. But I have to admit it's been a struggle.”

Dion said, “Singing is what I love the most,” adding, “For me to reach you again, I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment, and I have hope that I'm on the road to recovery. This is my focus. And I'm doing everything that I can to recuperate.”