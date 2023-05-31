Celine Dion Is ‘Doing Everything She Can’ to Return to the Stage Amid Health Struggles (Report)

Grammy-winning singer Céline Dion announced in December that she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological disease. She had to postpone or cancel all upcoming shows on her tour.

Last week, the music superstar announced that she has now been forced to cancel her entire world tour through April 2024 due to her ongoing health issues.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%,” the 55-year-old said in a statement posted on her Instagram. “It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”

A music source tells People magazine this week that the singer is “doing everything she can” to get back onstage.

“It’s heartbreaking that she has had to cancel touring, but she is suffering mobility and other issues from the disease disrupting her daily life,” the insider said.

“She is doing everything she can while working with doctors because she wants to perform. She has not given up at all. She is hoping to get all of the issues with this disease under control so she can sing again.”

The source also told People that Céline not being able to do what she loves due to the disease has been difficult for her. Saying that "singing is her life" and she "loves her audiences,” the insider revealed, “Seeing this happen is upsetting to her and to everyone around her.”

Fortunately for Céline, she is surrounded by her three sons — René-Charles, 22, and 12-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy — who are a source of light for her as she battles this dark time with her health, according to another People source.

“Her main focuses are always her sons and performing. Céline just loves her boys so much. They are amazing. They give her all the support and love that she needs,” the source said.

"They are her light right now.”