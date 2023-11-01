Getty Images

On Monday, Céline Dion made her first public appearance since revealing her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis.

Dion stepped out to support the Montreal Canadiens, who were playing against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

The Canadian was joined at the game by her kids René-Charles, 22, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13.

In an Instagram posted by the Montreal Canadiens, Dion is seen telling coach Martin St. Louis in French, “It's such an honor to meet you. It was an incredible night."

Along with shaking several players’ hands, she gave some advice, saying, “Just stay healthy, strong... Do what you do best."

Dion also posed for a pic with Chantal Machabée, the Vice President of Communications for the Montreal Canadiens.

Céline has been living in Las Vegas, where she held a residency at Caesars Palace for many years.

The sighting comes weeks after Dion’s sister Claudette Dion shut down rumors that she was bound to a wheelchair. She told Showbizz.net, “Why do they say she is in a wheelchair? Why do they say she had cancer? Why are you inventing?'”

Of Céline’s health, Claudette said, “I know that morally, mentally, she is strong. She is not depressed at all… She really has the joy of living. We will get through this.”

In April, Claudette gave an update on Céline, telling Le Journal de Montreal, “We can't find any medicine that works, but having hope is important.”

She continued, “I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond [when performing], she always tries to be the best and top of her game.”

The Grammy winner announced in December that she had been diagnosed with the rare and incurable neurological disease. Symptoms for of the condition include debilitating pain, muscle spasms, and chronic anxiety.