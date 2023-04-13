Céline Dion Releases New Song Amid Battle with Stiff Person Syndrome

Getty Images

Céline Dion, 55, just dropped a new song for her upcoming movie “Love Again.” Listen below!

The singer, who is battling Stiff Person Syndrome, stars in the film and contributed five tunes to the soundtrack.

The movie is about a woman, played by Priyanka Chopra, who is grieving the loss of her fiancé and continues texting him after he dies. The texts soon create a connection between herself and the new man (Sam Heughan) assigned his number. Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas reportedly makes a cameo, while Dion, whose husband René Angélil passed away in 2016, plays herself in the film.

A lyric video for the song, also called “Love Again,” includes lines like: “The sun will rise again, the storms subside again / This is not the end / And you will love again.”

The news was posted on Dion’s Instagram with the message, “NEW TRACK ALERT! 🚨 Available now, ‘Love Again,’ the title track from the motion picture ❤️ Mark your calendars, on May 5, the movie hits theatres and on May 12, the full album, featuring 5 new Celine songs, will be available! 🎶 -Team Celine.”

In December, Dion opened up to fans about her health, revealing she has been diagnosed with the rare neurological disease Stiff Person Syndrome.

In an emotional Instagram video, Céline said she would not be able to restart her European tour in February as planned.

"Recently, I've been diagnosed with a very rare neurological condition called Stiff Person Syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people," she said. "While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know that this is what has been causing all of the spasms that I've been having."

"Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life," Dion continued, "sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

The Stiff Person Research Foundation describes the condition as “a neurological disease with autoimmune features. Symptoms include muscle spasms, hyper-rigidity, debilitating pain, and chronic anxiety. Muscle spasms can be so violent they can dislocate joints and even break bones.”

The Foundation says the disease is often misdiagnosed and “patients can be disabled, wheelchair bound or bedridden, unable to work and care for themselves.”

Céline continued, “I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better, and my precious children who are supporting me and giving me hope. I'm working hard with my sports medicine therapists every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again. But I have to admit it's been a struggle.”

Dion said, “Singing is what I love the most,” adding, “For me to reach you again, I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment, and I have hope that I'm on the road to recovery. This is my focus. And I'm doing everything that I can to recuperate.”