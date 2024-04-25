Getty Images

A staggering 76 million viewers watched Jerry Seinfeld’s “Seinfeld” sign-off, and he basically remade that controversial ending earlier this month, helping his buddy Larry David with the series wrap of “Curb Your Enthuasiam.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Jerry about what it was like to say goodbye to “Curb” as he and Jim Gaffigan sat down to talk about their new movie “Unfrosted.”

Jerry said he wasn’t sad about the send-off. “I’m not a big fan of endless living or endless anything,” he said.

“I'm a big fan of proportion,” Seinfeld stressed. “Let's not do too much of this.”

Jerry even applied the concept to “Unfrosted,” the origin story of American breakfast favorite the Pop-Tart that he directed. He said, “I mean, it was very important for me… that this movie be very compact. It's 84 minutes and I would not have gone… the 90 minutes… I wouldn't do it. Because I like pace. I like breezy… I don't want to take up a lot of people’s time!”

As for his style of directing in “Unfrosted,” Jerry commented, “I like to be gently firm about what I want. I don’t mind debate and I don’t mind improv once we’ve shot what we wrote.”

The project came after he did a joke for a stand-up comedy show. He explained, “It was because of COVID, the lockdown. That’s how it happened. I wasn’t doing stand-up.”

“We're not serious — you can make a movie about Pop-Tarts,” Jerry went on. “That was a joke.”

“And Shakespeare wrote King Lear during the Black Plague,” Jim chimed in. “And you… did ‘Unfrosted,’ during the corona, right? Like, the corona plague.”

Jerry joked, “These plagues are great for the business.”

Gaffigan first heard about his buddy's toaster-ready idea during lockdown. He said, “I was gardening and he was like, ‘I'm writing a screenplay.’ I'm like, ‘Oh, that's so resourceful.’ And then, when they got done with it, and they pitched it to Netflix… in the back of my mind, I was like, ‘I hope I’m in it.’”

Jim is in it, and Jerry also enlisted Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant, Bill Burr and Amy Schumer to be part of the project!

Seinfeld shared, “I would just call people that I thought would be good. And I thought, ‘Isn't there a casting department?’ And they go, ‘No, it's you. You’ve got to call them.’ So I would call them, which was a lot of fun. And I can't tell you the names of some.”