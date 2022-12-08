Céline Dion Reveals Stiff Person Syndrome Diagnosis in Emotional Video

Céline Dion is opening up to fans about her health, revealing she has been diagnosed with the rare neurological disease Stiff Person Syndrome.

In an emotional Instagram video, Dion, 54, said she would not be able to restart her European tour in February.

"Recently, I've been diagnosed with a very rare neurological condition called Stiff Person Syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people," she said. "While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know that this is what has been causing all of the spasms that I've been having."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life," Dion continued, "sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

The Stiff Person Research Foundation describes the condition as “a neurological disease with autoimmune features. Symptoms include muscle spasms, hyper-rigidity, debilitating pain, and chronic anxiety. Muscle spasms can be so violent they can dislocate joints and even break bones.”

The Foundation says the disease is often misdiagnosed and “patients can be disabled, wheelchair bound or bedridden, unable to work and care for themselves.”

Céline continued, “I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better, and my precious children who are supporting me and giving me hope. I'm working hard with my sports medicine therapists every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again. But I have to admit it's been a struggle.”

Dion said, “Singing is what I love the most,” adding, “For me to reach you again, I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment, and I have hope that I'm on the road to recovery. This is my focus. And I'm doing everything that I can to recuperate.”

She closed with, “I love you guys so much and I really hope I can see you again real soon.”

Back in April, Céline posted an emotional message to fans, postponing and canceling some of her European tour dates.

The singer shared, “I'm so sorry we have to change our tour plans for Europe one more time; first we had to move the shows because of the pandemic, now it’s my health issues causing us to postpone some shows and unfortunately we have to cancel some, too.”