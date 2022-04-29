Emotional Céline Dion Postpones Tour Dates Due to Health Issue

Céline Dion posted an emotional message to fans on Friday, postponing and canceling some of her European tour dates.

The 54-year-old singer shared, “I'm so sorry we have to change our tour plans for Europe one more time; first we had to move the shows because of the pandemic, now it’s my health issues causing us to postpone some shows and unfortunately we have to cancel some too.”

According to The Toronto Star, Celine has been suffering from “severe and persistent muscle spasms.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Now, she tells fans, “I am doing a little bit better, but it is going very slow and it is very frustrating for me. You know I am getting treatment from my doctors, taking medication… but I’m still experiencing some spasms and it is taking a lot longer for me to recover than I had hoped.”

She says she needs “to be in top shape when I'm on stage. I honestly can't wait, but I’m just not there yet. Just telling you how I feel.” Choking up, she continued, “I wanted you to know that I’m sorry for this news. I know you have all waited so long for the concerts and I appreciate your loyalty and by now I am convinced that you should be so fed up with all of this and waiting for so long, but all I can say is I'm doing my very best to get back to the level that I need to be so that I can give 100% at my shows because that's what you deserve.”

“And thank you so much for the messages of love and support that you always send to my social media. It means a lot to me.”

She ended with a message about the Russian invasion in Ukraine, saying, “I also want to say that like all of you, I stand with the people of Ukraine and I hope and pray that this war ends soon. Sending you all my love and prayers for peace.”