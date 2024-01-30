Getty Images

Céline Dion is ready to share her journey with Stiff Person Syndrome.

The singer just announced on Instagram she has a Prime Video documentary on the way called “I Am: Céline Dion.” The project was directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor.

Dion explained, “This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me.”

She continued, “As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”

The Stiff Person Research Foundation describes the condition as “a neurological disease with autoimmune features. Symptoms include muscle spasms, hyper-rigidity, debilitating pain, and chronic anxiety. Muscle spasms can be so violent they can dislocate joints and even break bones.”

In December, Céline’s sister Claudette Dion shared a health update regarding the Grammy winner.

According to a translation from French, Claudette told 7 Jours, “She doesn't have control over her muscles.”

Claudette emphasized that Céline’s dream is to perform onstage again one day. She said, “In what capacity? I don't know. The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. This is what gets me."

In November, Céline made her first public appearance since announcing her diagnosis. Dion stepped out to support the Montreal Canadiens, who were playing against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. The Canadian was joined at the game by her kids René-Charles, 22, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13. Watch the video below.

In December 2022, Dion broke the news that she would not be able to restart her European tour, due to her health.

"Recently, I've been diagnosed with a very rare neurological condition called stiff-person Syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people," she said. "While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know that this is what has been causing all of the spasms that I've been having."

"Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life," Dion continued, "sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

Céline continued, “I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better, and my precious children who are supporting me and giving me hope. I'm working hard with my sports medicine therapists every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again. But I have to admit it's been a struggle.”

Dion said she was working with a team of doctors as well as sports medicine therapists to “build back strength and my ability to perform again.”

“Singing is what I love the most,” she said, adding, “For me to reach you again, I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment, and I have hope that I'm on the road to recovery. This is my focus. And I'm doing everything that I can to recuperate.”