Céline Dion Has Lost Control of Her Muscles, Her Sister Says

Getty Images

A year after Céline Dion revealed that she was battling stiff-person syndrome, her sister Claudette Dion is sharing a new health update.

According to a translation from French, Claudette told 7 Jours, “She doesn't have control over her muscles.”

“What pains me is that she has always been disciplined. She always worked hard,” Claudette noted.

Claudette emphasized that Céline’s dream is to perform onstage again one day. She said, “In what capacity? I don't know. The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. This is what gets me."

Last month, Céline made her first public appearance since announcing her diagnosis.

Dion stepped out to support the Montreal Canadiens, who were playing against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

The Canadian was joined at the game by her kids René-Charles, 22, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13.

In an Instagram posted by the Canadiens, Dion is seen telling coach Martin St. Louis in French, “It's such an honor to meet you. It was an incredible night."

Along with shaking several players’ hands, she gave some advice, saying, “Just stay healthy, strong... Do what you do best."

Dion also posed for a pic with Chantal Machabée, the Vice President of Communications for the Montreal Canadiens.

Last year, Dion broke the news that she would not be able to restart her European tour, due to her health.

"Recently, I've been diagnosed with a very rare neurological condition called stiff-person Syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people," she said. "While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know that this is what has been causing all of the spasms that I've been having."

"Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life," Dion continued, "sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

Céline continued, “I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better, and my precious children who are supporting me and giving me hope. I'm working hard with my sports medicine therapists every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again. But I have to admit it's been a struggle.”

Dion said, “Singing is what I love the most,” adding, “For me to reach you again, I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment, and I have hope that I'm on the road to recovery. This is my focus. And I'm doing everything that I can to recuperate.”