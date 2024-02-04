Halle Bailey Hasn’t Shown Son Halo ‘Little Mermaid’... Yet! (Exclusive)

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

New mama Halle Bailey stunned on the red carpet at the 2024 Grammys, where she chatted with “Extra’s” Megan Ryte. She gushed about how grateful she was to be nominated by her peers.

Megan said of attending MusiCares on Friday, followed by the Grammys, “It’s been a beautiful weekend. It's been very busy — we're so excited — and the fact that I'm just nominated tonight is crazy, so I'm so excited to just watch and love the show.”

The star said it “feels amazing” to be recognized by her peers, “To be recognized by my inspirations, by my peers and we're all in the same room, it's a really beautiful feeling. I'm just so grateful.”



So,will we see her on the big screen again any time soon?

Halle said, “I sure hope so, you know? I love acting now. I feel like it's been a really beautiful new outlet for me, and I would love to take on more projects.”

Has she shown her baby boy “The Little Mermaid”? Bailey explained, “He's a baby — he don't know what's going on yet. But I will, yes.”