Getty Images

Taylor Swift just dropped the track list for her new album “The Tortured Poets Department”!

She took to Instagram to post an image that appears to be album art.

In a black and white photo she leans against a wall. Text over the image says, “I love you. It’s ruining my life.”

The image also includes her new tunes… including collabs with Post Malone and Florence + The Machine.

Side A features, “Fortnight (feat. Post Malone), “The Tortured Poets Department,” “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys,” and “Down Bad.”

Side B is, “So Long, London,” “But Daddy I Love Him,” “Fresh Out the Slammer,” and “Florida!!! (feat Florence + The Machine).”

Side C includes, “Guilty as Sin?,” “Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?,” “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can),” and “loml.”

Side D lists, “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” “The Alchemy,” “Clara Bow,” as well as the bonus tune, “The Manuscript.”

There is already speculation that the name of the album might be a nod to her ex Joe Alwyn WhatsApp group with Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott called, “The Tortured Man Club.”

Taylor first announced the album from the Grammys stage as she accepted the award for Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy for “Midnights.”