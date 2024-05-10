Instagram

Justin Bieber’s mom Pattie Mallette accidentally started a rumor that the 30-year-old singer and his wife Hailey Bieber, 27, might be having twins.

The couple took to Instagram on Thursday to post a vow renewal video that doubled as a pregnancy announcement.

A source confirmed to “Extra” that Hailey is six months along.

Patti shared the happy news on her account with a video and the message, "BABY BIEBER IS ON THE WAY!! I’m gonna be a GRANDMA!!🎉🙌CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber and @haileybieber !! My heart is so full. What an exciting new adventure. Love you so much!"

Plus, Hailey’s dad Stephen Baldwin shared a photo from the announcement on his Instagram and wrote, “Love you guys ❤️blessed beyond words🙏🏼 praise God 👶🏼let's get ready to have some fun y'all 🎉.”

That's when Pattie jumped into the comments to add, “Congratulations Grandpa! WE ARE GONNA HAVE THE CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER!”

Her use of the word “babies” had tongues wagging. Fans replied with questions like, “Wait, babies????” and “Is there more than one baby.”

Mallette clarified, “No not twins lol I wish. I just mean in general. Hopefully they will have more than one eventually. They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now 😂.”

Justin definitely wants more than one.

In 2020, he told Ellen DeGeneres, “I am going to have as many [babies] as Hailey is wishing to push out. I'd love to have myself a little tribe.”

Justin showed respect for Hailey, saying, “But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do... I think she wants to have a few."

As for why they were waiting to have kids, Bieber explained, “I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think... she's just not ready yet. And that's okay.”

Two years ago, Hailey revealed that she wanted kids "ideally in the next couple of years.”