Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes answered questions from “Extra’s” Jenny Taft at Super Bowl Opening Night in Las Vegas.

He spoke about teammate Travis Kelce’s “great relationship” with pop superstar Taylor Swift.

“I know he's enjoying it,” Patrick said. “He's enjoying just being able to be in a great relationship and then also being able to play great football as well, and it's been cool to watch and be able to be a little bit a part of it.”

He added, “It's been a heck of a season, a heck of a run and... I'm glad that he's as happy as he is.”

Patrick also dished on his wife Brittany Mahomes' new friendship with Taylor, saying, “Taylor's a great person… They've hung out, had dinners… From their conversations that I've heard, it's just all about life and how we can be better for the world and for their relationships and everything like that… I'm glad that [Brittany has] been able to kind of intertwine with her a little bit that way.”

Mahomes also reacted to being underdogs for the big game.

He insisted, “I always feel like we have a chance to win the football game, and that's how we approach every single game. We were underdogs in the last Super Bowl, so

all you can do is just have that same mindset of just going out there playing your best football and hoping that you end up with a win.”