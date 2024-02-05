Travis Kelce Has Heard Taylor Swift’s New Album: ‘It Is Unbelievable’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Travis Kelce chatted with “Extra’s” Jenny Taft on the field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night. He reacted to girlfriend Taylor Swift’s history-making Grammys night, saying, “She’s unbelievable, she’s re-writing the history books herself. I told her, ‘I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring home some hardware too.’”

He also revealed that he has heard some of her new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” revealing, “I have heard some of it yes and it’s unbelievable I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

Talking about the Swifties support, Kelce said, “I just go out there and have fun. Taylor has an unbelievable fan base that follows her and supports her throughout her life. It’s been fun to gather the Swifties into the Chiefs kingdom and open them up to the football world.”

And we did ask him about the big game too and what it would mean for him to win another Super Bowl. Travis said, “There’s a certain tier of teams that have gone back to back… I have been on a mission ever since I won my first Super Bowl…I want this one more than I ever wanted a Super Bowl in my life and it’s because of the type of team we have… That tier of teams that have done it twice have gone down in history as some of the greats.”

He also spoke about the world adoring his family, saying, “That means a lot. One of the most beautiful things about the Super Bowl you get to showcase your family and friends, your loved ones… It’s been a beautiful ride and I couldn’t be more proud to represent the Kelce household this year.”