Kim Kardashian Honors Late Aunt Karen Houghton

Kim Kardashian is remembering her late aunt Karen Houghton, who died on Monday.

The reality star wrote on Instagram, “🕊️I love you so much auntie Karen🕊️,” sharing a carousel of family photos.

The sweet photos included some of Karen with Kim when she was a little girl. One featured Karen sitting between Kim and her sister Kourtney Kardashian. There was also one of Karen with her sister Kris Jenner and mom MJ, as well as Kris’ late ex-husband Robert Kardashian.

TMZ reports the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 1:30 p.m. on Monday. When they arrived the fire department was already on the scene attempting lifesaving measures, but sadly she passed away.

Her cause of death is unknown, but Karen’s daughter recently shared her grief on Instagram, writing that it doesn’t “feel real,” and “happened so quick.”

She wrote, “Dear Mommy, I can’t believe your gone. This doesn’t even feel real. I keep hoping that I will get to hug you or kiss you or hear your voice one last time. You were my best friend, my everything. The best mother a daughter could ever ask for and I’m so grateful to have had a mother like you. You were the most kind, sweet, loving, giving, and caring soul. You had the biggest heart.”

Natalie continued, “And I don’t know how to go on without you. It all happened so quick & I wasn’t ready for you to go. An angel 👼was sent to heaven on March 18th, 2024. I love you mommy and you will forever be missed. 😔💔”

The message followed Kris’ tribute on Instagram that said, “It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly. My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time. Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny.”

Jenner continued, “She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter. She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together. Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister.”