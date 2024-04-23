Getty Images

Kim Kardashian hasn’t publicly commented on any of Taylor Swift’s new songs, but did she just subtly respond to all the drama with a photo of Karlie Kloss?

On Tuesday, Kardashian celebrated Derek Blasberg’s birthday by posting photos of herself with the famed fashion writer.

One of the photos included Taylor’s former bestie Karlie.

Taylor and Karlie became fast friends after first meeting at the 2013 Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

In 2017, rumors of an alleged fallout developed after Swift didn’t include Kloss’ name in her “Junior Jewels” T-shirt featured in her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, along with the Grammy winner’s other friends, including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Ed Sheeran.

Kloss attempted to put a stop to the rumors by posting a photo backstage with Taylor during her 2018 Reputation tour. She also denied there was any feud in an interview with The New York Times that same year, saying she and Taylor spoke frequently.

“Don’t believe everything you read,” the supermodel told the outlet at the time.

The following year, the “Bad Blood” singer wished Karlie a happy birthday on Instagram. “Every day I’m inspired by how giving, loving, and thoughtful you are,” Taylor wrote.

Kloss went on to share a screenshot of herself and Swift FaceTiming, adding the caption, “When you’re halfway around the world & your best friend still finds a way to celebrate 24 with you.”

Though Karlie attended Taylor’s Eras tour stop in Los Angeles last year, they’ve rarely been seen together in the past few years.

In 2018, Taylor was unable to attend Karlie’s two weddings to Josh Kushner.

As for Kardashian, she doesn’t seem bothered by all the chatter from Taylor’s song “thanK you aIMee,” making an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and telling Jimmy, “Life is good.”

Though Kardashian isn’t publicly commenting on the songs, a source told People magazine, “She’s over it and thinks Taylor should move on.”

According to the insider, Kardashian “doesn’t get why [Swift] keeps harping on it,” adding, “It’s been literally years.”

Many speculate that “thanK you aIMee” is about the reality star, since the capitalized letters spell out “KIM.”

In the song, Taylor sings about a school bully, who she pictured would have a “bronze spray-tanned statue” that had a “plaque underneath it that threatens to push me down the stairs at our school.”

In “thanK you aIMee,” Taylor sings, “All that time you were throwin’ punches / I was buildin’ somethin’/ And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed ‘f**k you, Aimee’ to the night sky / As the blood was gushin’/ But I can’t forget the way you made me heal.”

Taylor used the song to argue that it was never a “fair fight” between herself and the person in question.

Kim and Taylor have not been on good terms for years!

In 2016, Kim took to Snapchat to release a video of her ex-husband Kanye West and Taylor’s phone conversation about his controversial song “Famous.”

In the footage, Kanye seemingly made Taylor aware of her inclusion in his song, which featured the lyrics, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.”

Kanye claimed that Taylor had approved the lyric, which she denied.

After the release of the footage, Swift faced some backlash and hit back at Kardashian and West for “character assassination.”

Hours before Kim released the infamous conversation between Kanye and Taylor, she posted snake emojis on her Twitter.

She wrote, “Wait it’s legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!”